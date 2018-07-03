RussRant: Get Ready To Vote!

Trump is in the process of appointing a new supreme court justice and it looks like he’s going about it, “TV style,” it almost seems like “he’s putting on a show.” Trump says that he wants to pick someone intelligent and smart but Russ wants to know, how can he be the judge of traits that he doesn’t posses.

