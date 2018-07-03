DL Hughley Show
DL’s GED Section: Bring Back Public Shame

California Representative, Maxine Waters, told the public to make the Trump administration uncomfortable in public spaces. Trump responded by calling for auntie Maxine to be physically hurt. Donald Trump and his entire administration has thrown civility out of the window, the things they have said about minorities, disabled people, and immigrants, are disgusting. DL is calling to have them publicly shamed, they need to be held accountable for their actions and words.

