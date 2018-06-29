Morning Minute: Donald Needs To Borrow Melania’s Jacket

Donald Trump likes to paint the media as evil, he didn’t even comment on yesterday’s shooting at the Capital Gazette. Reporters attempted to get a comment from him on the White House lawn, but he ignored their requests. Chris Paul jokingly says he should borrow his wife’s “I don’t really care, do you?” jacket.
