Morning Minute: Donald Needs To Borrow Melania’s Jacket

| 06.29.18
Donald Trump likes to paint the media as evil, he didn’t even comment on yesterday’s shooting at the Capital Gazette. Reporters attempted to get a comment from him on the White House lawn, but he ignored their requests. Chris Paul jokingly says he should borrow his wife’s “I don’t really care, do you?” jacket.

