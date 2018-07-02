Kenya Moore Says Don’t Believe Reports Of Her Being Fired From ‘RHOA’

Kenya Moore says reports of her firing from the Real Housewives of Atlanta are premature if not straight up fake. In other words, she still not all the way out of the running for a slot on the show, even if she’s demoted.
Specifically, she’s responding to a report from Radar Online that claimed she has been fired. Well, Madame Moore hit up Instagram to inform folks of jest what the real deal is at this point.
#FakeNews Do you really think Bravo would talk to a trashy blog like "radar online?" When have you ever seen Bravo release cast info before the season starts on any cast member being fired or HIRED? 🤔 N-E-V-E-R To the outlets that regurgitate their fake desperate stories: shame on you lazy MFs! Unless you hear it from me, it's fake news! Reviewing my latest offer now 💅🏾 #teamtwirl #kenyamoore #rhoa
Like “they” say, we shall see what we shall see.
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons
"Real Housewives of Atlanta" Through the Seasons
1. Apollo, Phaedra, Kandi and ToddSource:Instagram 1 of 18
2. Phaedra and ApolloSource:Instagram 2 of 18
3. Kandi and PhaedraSource:Instagram 3 of 18
4. Greg, Nene and PorshaSource:Instagram 4 of 18
5. Porsha and CynthiaSource:Instagram 5 of 18
6. Porsha, Cynthia and KenyaSource:Instagram 6 of 18
7. Porsha WilliamsSource:Instagram 7 of 18
8. Kenya MooreSource:Instagram 8 of 18
9. Kandi and ToddSource:Instagram 9 of 18
10. Kandi and Mama JoyceSource:Instagram 10 of 18
11. Cast member NeNe Leakes.11 of 18
12. Cast member Cynthia Bailey and husband, Peter Thomas (Photo: Retna)12 of 18
13. Cast member Kim Zolciak. (Photo: Retna)13 of 18
14. Phaedra Parks (left), Sheree Whitfield (right) and guest. (Photo: Retna)14 of 18
15. "Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast member Sheree Whitfield. (Photo: Retna)15 of 18
16. Cast member NeNe Leakes. (Photo: Retna)16 of 18
17. Claudia Jordan- added season 717 of 18
18. Claudia Jordan- added season 718 of 18
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Hello ATL Or Houston? BET Awards To Exit Los Angeles After 16 Years?
- Kenya Moore Says Don’t Believe Reports Of Her Being Fired From ‘RHOA’
- Beyonce Stranded On Floating Platform! [Video]
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM