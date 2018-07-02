CLOSE
Kenya Moore Says Don’t Believe Reports Of Her Being Fired From ‘RHOA’

(Photo Credit- PR Photos)

Kenya Moore says reports of her firing from the Real Housewives of Atlanta are premature if not straight up fake. In other words, she still not all the way out of the running for a slot on the show, even if she’s demoted.

Specifically, she’s responding to a report from Radar Online that claimed she has been fired. Well, Madame Moore hit up Instagram to inform folks of jest what the real deal is at this point.

Like “they” say, we shall see what we shall see.

