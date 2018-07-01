Slim And Mike Of 112 Talk About How To Stay Relevant After Years In The Game

It’s not that easy to stay on top in the music business. But Slim and Mike of 112 want you to know that it can be done if you stick to what got you in the game in the first place – good music and amazing performances.

Although all R&B bands have the hiccups, as Slim and Mike explain, they keep going.for the fanbase who support them regardless. Watch above as they explain how they keep their brand strong, and why winning a Grammy doesn’t mean they have to share it!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: