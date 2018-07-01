Raheem DeVaughn’s Soulful Music Reflects His Own Life

D.C based balladeer Raheem DeVaughn doesn’t just make music – he lives it. The man known for love-making songs like “You” and “Guess Who Loves You More” and albums like The Love Experience (2005) and Love Sex Passion (2015) practices what he preaches.

The father of three sons, DeVaughn says he comes from a long line of baby-makers. And, after tracing his ancestry, he has some interesting familial musical connections to some folks you might recognize.

Watch above as he shares more of his personal story and talks about his other passion – philanthropy and giving back.

PHOTO: PR Photos

