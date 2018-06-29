Did You Know Toni Braxton’s Explicit Lyric?

Originals
| 06.29.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Damon Williams clears up the lyrics to some popular songs. You might think you know the words but, odds are, you’re wrong.  This time he takes a look at Michael Jackson, Prince, and Toni Braxton.

Toni Braxton Through The Years

11 photos Launch gallery

Toni Braxton Through The Years

Continue reading Did You Know Toni Braxton’s Explicit Lyric?

Toni Braxton Through The Years

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER: 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM

Comedia Damon Williams , Lyrics , Michael Jackson , music , Prince , Toni Braxton

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close