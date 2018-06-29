Did You Know Toni Braxton’s Explicit Lyric?

Damon Williams clears up the lyrics to some popular songs. You might think you know the words but, odds are, you’re wrong. This time he takes a look at Michael Jackson, Prince, and Toni Braxton.
Toni Braxton Through The Years
11 photos Launch gallery
Toni Braxton Through The Years
1. 1994 - MTV Video Music Awards1 of 11
2. 1996 - MTV Video Music Awards2 of 11
3. 2000- Billboard Music Awards3 of 11
4. 2005- Toni Braxton to light the Empire State Building on National Wear Red Day for Women in 20054 of 11
5. 2008 - "Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa" Los Angeles Premiere5 of 11
6. 2010- 52nd Annual GRAMMY Awards6 of 11
7. 2011 Pre-GRAMMY Gala & Salute to Industry Icons with Clive Davis Honoring David Geffen7 of 11
8. 2013 - Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week - The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection8 of 11
9. 2014 - 24th Annual NAACP Theatre Awards9 of 11
10. 2016 - Weinstein Company and Netflix Golden Globes After Party10 of 11
11. 2017 - Soul Train Music Awards Presented by BET11 of 11
