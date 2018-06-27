CLOSE
Why The Braxton’s Reality Show Is On Hiatus

Braxton Family Values is on an indefinite break after the sisters and their mother decided to not tape any more episodes until they’re paid what they’re worth.

Sources connected to the show tell TMZ that the entire cast –Tamar, Toni, Towanda, Traci, Trina and mom Evelyn — was scheduled to shoot in Atlanta last week, but only Traci showed up … so WE tv pulled the plug on taping.

Sources say the Braxton women are refusing to return to work until the network and Magical Elves production company renegotiate their contracts for the second half of season 6.

Their major gripe is with the wardrobe and travel stipends, which the Braxtons feel are so low it’s laughable. They also want their salaries increased to an “appropriate” level.

The Braxtons are under contract through season 9.

