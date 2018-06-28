CLOSE
Wendy Williams Forced To Give Up Stilettos After Graves’ Disease Diagnosis

Wendy Williams recently spoke in a video message at the Graves’ Disease & Thyroid Foundation 2018 Patients and Family Conference, saying her life “has completely changed” since the illness started “creeping back” last year.

Williams said she was diagnosed with both Graves’ and thyroid disease 19 years ago, “and everything was fine. I had the radioactive iodine [medication], taking my pill a day, minding my own business.” But she said, “Then back in the fall or maybe around July of last year, I started feeling weird in the head but I’m thinking, ‘OK, this is maybe a casualty of menopause or we were ramping up for season nine of the ‘Wendy Show.’ So, it wasn’t until I passed out on my own show [in October] that … Anyway, life has completely changed.”

The problem turned out to be that she had been on the wrong dose. Williams told the conference that her illness had even forced her to give up her stilettos.

“The doctors tell me it’s going to take at least six months — maybe a year — to level off my medication, which is why I always wear flats. I’m not wearing heels and falling and tripping,” she said, adding that the illness sometimes makes her off balance.

You recall how Williams collapsed on-camera during the taping of the Halloween edition of her hit talk show while wearing a Statue of Liberty costume.

In February, she announced that she was taking three weeks off on doctors’ orders.

Williams’ show has been temporarily replaced by the World Cup but returns Monday.

