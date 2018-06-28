CLOSE
Little Known Black History Facts
Home > Little Known Black History Facts

Little Known Black History Facts: Reggae Sunsplash

Leave a comment

 

Forty years ago this month in Jamaica, the first Reggae Sunsplash took place in Jarrett Park, Montego Bay. The festival was once billed as the largest to take place on the island, and introduced the culture of reggae music to a wider audience.

The festival was the result of a collaboration between Jamaicans Tony Johnson, Don Green, Ronnie Burke, John Wakeling, and Ed Barclay. With the assistance from members of Jamaica’s tourism board, Reggae Sunsplash secured the media exposure it needed and was promoted as the “biggest reggae festival in the world.”

By 1981, the festivals were taped and packaged to be sold. The first of these releases, “Reggae Sunsplash ’81: A Tribute to Bob Marley” was put out a month after Marley, who was reggae music’s biggest star by far, succumbed to cancer in May of that year.

Steel Pulse, Gregory Isaacs, Eek-A-Mouse and many other veteran reggae music bands all honored Marley, who paved a way for the music’s global commercial success.

The festival ran from 1978 to 1996, before reviving for a final time in the 20th Century in 1998. It was revived once more in 2006 but was billed as an international touring showcase.

Today, the renamed Reggae Sumfest festival stands as Jamaica’s largest festival of its kind. It takes place this year in Montego Bay from July 15-22. 

 

PHOTO: Reggae Sunsplash doc screenshot

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

10 photos Launch gallery

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

Continue reading Little Known Black History Facts: Reggae Sunsplash

The Ten Most Interesting Little Known Black History Facts

On Blackamericaweb.com and the Tom Joyner Morning Show we celebrate Black History every single day. Here are the top ten most interesting Little Known Black History Facts we've discovered. For more information on these facts, check out our archive of Little Known Black History Facts. 

 

Bob Marley , Little Known Black History Fact , Peter Tosh , reggae sunspash concert , Third World

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close