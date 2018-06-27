Huggy Lowdown: Paul Ryan Vs. Ms. Reclaiming My Time

House Speaker Paul Ryan requested that Maxine Waters apologize for her comments on the Sarah Sanders situation. Huggy has one question, “is he out of his Eddie Munster looking a** mind?” In Huggy Lowdown fashion he followed his question with hilarious jokes! Hear them all in the audio above.
