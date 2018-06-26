What’s In Your Purse: Is It For Wiffle Ball or Something Else?

It’s time to play Tom’s favorite game What’s In Your Purse? Kym says she has loose change, a wiffle ball bat and a safety-pin in her purse. Cocoa says she has her son’s umbilical cord, lipstick and lace front glue. What do you think is in their purses?
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: George Walker
- Get Well Wednesday: What Aches And Pains You Should Take Seriously
- Man Found Dead At Home Of New York Giant Janoris Jenkins
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
9 photos Launch gallery