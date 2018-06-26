Tami Roman Says Evelyn Lozada Lied About Domestic Violence

“You lied on Chad,” Tami says in the clip. “You know you was fighting that man all along,” she continued.VH1 teased viewers with Evelyn’s reaction, we’ll have to wait ’til next week to watch the moment play out.In the meantime, take a look at the Instagram embed below.

Lozada was married to Johnson in 2012, only to later file for divorce after he was arrested for allegedly physically attacking her.

In related news, Evelyn has reportedly filed a lawsuit against her ex-publicist Danika Berry for defaming her to several people — including Tami.

The reality star says after a falling out with Berry in December 2016, her ex-publicist has defamed her to several people in the entertainment industry.

Lozada points to an incident where Berry allegedly told a reporter that while Lozada was married to Johnson, she was secretly having sex with a prominent New Orleans music mogul. She says the statement was published on a website in February 2018. Sources say Lozada sent off a cease and desist to her former publicist following the allegations being published.

Despite the legal warning, she claims Berry would later tell fellow “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman that Evelyn Lozada was the actual aggressor in the domestic dispute with Chad Johnson that then led to their divorce.

She claims her ex-publicist made the comments to Roman with the intent to have her bring up the false information during filming of “Basketball Wives” in an attempt to harm her personally and professionally.

Lozada is suing for unspecified damages.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8C on VH1.

