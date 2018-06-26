CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment > Entertainment News

Tami Roman Says Evelyn Lozada Lied About Domestic Violence

Leave a comment

 

In a preview of next week’s episode of Basketball Wives Tami Roman accuses Evelyn Lozada of lying about the domestic abuse incident that ultimately led to her split from Chad ‘Ochocino’ Johnson.

“You lied on Chad,” Tami says in the clip. “You know you was fighting that man all along,” she continued.VH1 teased viewers with Evelyn’s reaction, we’ll have to wait ’til next week to watch the moment play out.In the meantime, take a look at the Instagram embed below.

👀 [via @omfgrealitytv/@theshaderoom] @tamiroman @evelynlozada

A post shared by lovebscott (@lovebscott) on

Lozada was married to Johnson in 2012, only to later file for divorce after he was arrested for allegedly physically attacking her.

In related news, Evelyn has reportedly filed a lawsuit against her ex-publicist Danika Berry for defaming her to several people — including Tami.

The reality star says after a falling out with Berry in December 2016, her ex-publicist has defamed her to several people in the entertainment industry.

via The Blast:

Lozada points to an incident where Berry allegedly told a reporter that while Lozada was married to Johnson, she was secretly having sex with a prominent New Orleans music mogul. She says the statement was published on a website in February 2018. Sources say Lozada sent off a cease and desist to her former publicist following the allegations being published.

Despite the legal warning, she claims Berry would later tell fellow “Basketball Wives” star Tami Roman that Evelyn Lozada was the actual aggressor in the domestic dispute with Chad Johnson that then led to their divorce.

She claims her ex-publicist made the comments to Roman with the intent to have her bring up the false information during filming of “Basketball Wives” in an attempt to harm her personally and professionally.

Lozada is suing for unspecified damages.

Basketball Wives airs Mondays at 9/8C on VH1.

PHOTO: PR Photos

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

 

Basketball Wives , Black reality TV show stars , Chad Johnson , Evelyn Lozada , Tami Roman

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Tami Roman Says Evelyn Lozada Lied About Domestic Violence

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

One thought on “Tami Roman Says Evelyn Lozada Lied About Domestic Violence

  1. blkfoot blaque on said:

    That bad-azz Tami ain’t satisfied until she get her behind whipped. She need to meet Malaysia the girl is from Compton.

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close