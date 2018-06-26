RussRant: Why Do You Hate Me?

What happens when the President insinuates and validates hate and violence? Things like this, for example, a white woman walked up to a Mexican man who was working in a yard, gave him the middle finger, called him an animal, and a rapist.

This man handled the situation with grace and self control – Russ wants to know what happens if someone doesn’t keep their composure.

Listen to the full story above.

