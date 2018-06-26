Michael Jordan’s Daughter Is Engaged!

Jasmine Jordan, daughter of NBA legend Michael Jordan, is engaged to former Syracuse University basketball player Rakeem Christmas.

Jasmine took to Instagram to announce her engagement, posting a series of photos on her page with the caption: “We’ve been together for a while now. We’re growing stronger every day now. It feels so good and there is no doubt I will stay with you | (green emoji heart) #ImENGAGED.”

Kay Malone, wife of NBA Hall Of Famer Karl Malone, left a comment under her post, reports theJasmineBrand. “Congrats beautiful.”

Actor/comedian Flex Alexander also left well wishes and congratulated the couple: “@mickijae congratulations!!!!!! Super happy for you guys!!! Wishing you many many years of happiness.’ She also tweeted about the exciting news to her many followers as well. “Happily Engaged | (green emoji heart) @R_Xmas25.”

Jasmine has shared several pic of her love on her Instagram.

hot fudge sunbae• A post shared by Jasmine M. Jordan (@mickijae) on Apr 2, 2018 at 5:08pm PDT

And she posts a number of throwbacks, including this one of her “first love” – her father.

