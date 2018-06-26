Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Same Judge

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A Philadelphia judge denied rapper Meek Mill’s petition for a new trial in his decade-old drug and gun convictions Monday despite support for the request by the district attorney’s office.
Mill’s attorneys had asked for a new trial based on credibility issues with former Philadelphia police officer Reginald Graham, who was the only officer to testify at Mill’s original trial on his 2007 arrest. The Philadelphia district attorney’s office supported the request after placing Graham on a list of unreliable police witnesses.
Judge Genece Brinkley said late Monday she was not convinced that Graham was not a credible witness in Mill’s case. She wrote that if evidence that the former officer may have lied or stolen money was presented at his original trial, she believed it would not have changed the verdict. Mill had waived his right to a jury trial and opted to let Brinkley decide his case in 2007.
Brinkley sentenced Mill in November to two to four years in prison for violating probation. Mill served five months before the state Supreme Court ordered his release on bail.
Mill’s attorneys tried unsuccessfully to have Brinkley removed from his case, but said they plan to again seek to have her removed based on issues with the opinion and her conduct at the new trial request hearing.
Attorneys for Mill said Brinkley indicated during the hearing that she planned to rule against Mill, noting she said she was entering things into the record for appeal.
“Well, the only way something goes to an appeal is if she denies our motion,” said Jordan Siev, one of Mill’s attorneys. “It’s obvious by the way this whole thing was conducted, that it was a sham. She came at this with a thesis and she twisted the evidence to fit the outcome she wanted.”
Prosecutors and the defense attorneys stipulated that another judge had granted similar requests for new trials in three other cases involving Graham.
Siev noted what he said were other issues in Brinkley’s ruling, including a footnote that said the judge felt the attorneys were pitting her against the other female judge who had granted retrials. Siev also pointed to a footnote where Brinkley compared their argument that evidentiary hearings are unusual in these requests to an argument that slavery was accepted until someone said it wasn’t right.
“In what world do you draw this conclusion? It literally has no basis in reality. I have no idea why she would feel the need to put any of that in there,” Siev said.
Brinkley also raised concern that new District Attorney Larry Krasner, who had been involved in cases involving police corruption issues previously, might have a conflict of interest in deciding the officer’s testimony was not credible.
Ben Waxman, a spokesman for Krasner’s office, declined to comment on the opinion, saying the office respects the independence of the judiciary.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: George Walker
- Get Well Wednesday: What Aches And Pains You Should Take Seriously
- Man Found Dead At Home Of New York Giant Janoris Jenkins
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Famous Folks From Philly
Famous Folks From Philly
1. Bryshere GraySource:Bryshere Instagram 1 of 51
2. Kevin Hart2 of 51
3. Amber Rose3 of 51
4. Will Smith4 of 51
5. Jill Scott5 of 51
6. Bradley Cooper6 of 51
7. The late, great Wilt Chamberlain7 of 51
8. Gary Dourdan8 of 51
9. Lee Danials9 of 51
10. The late Phyllis Hyman10 of 51
11. Holly Robinson Peete11 of 51
12. Kevin Bacon12 of 51
13. Shawn Stockman13 of 51
14. Bill Cosby14 of 51
15. Kevin Eubanks15 of 51
16. Clark Johnson16 of 51
17. Kobe Bryant17 of 51
18. Blythe Danner18 of 51
19. Eve Jeffers19 of 51
20. Eddie George20 of 51
21. Patti LaBelle21 of 51
22. The late Billie Holiday22 of 51
23. Rapper Kurupt23 of 51
24. Sidney Faison24 of 51
25. Gloria Allred25 of 51
26. The late Lisa 'Left Eye' Lopes26 of 51
27. Lola Falana27 of 51
28. Colman Domingo28 of 51
29. The late Charles 'Honi' Coles29 of 51
30. Karen Malina White30 of 51
31. Nafessa Williams31 of 51
32. DJ Jazzy Jeff32 of 51
33. Mathew St. Patrick33 of 51
34. Monica Calhoun34 of 51
35. The late Sherman Helmsley35 of 51
36. Marc Lamont Hill36 of 51
37. Robert Golphin37 of 51
38. Brian Anthony Wilson38 of 51
39. Cat Wilson39 of 51
40. Crystal Waters40 of 51
41. The late Ed Bradley41 of 51
42. Eugene Byrd42 of 51
43. Musiq Soulchild43 of 51
44. Ms. Jade44 of 51
45. Richard Gere45 of 51
46. The late Tammi Terrell46 of 51
47. Wanya Morris47 of 51
48. Jazmine Sullivan48 of 51
49. Joey Lawrence49 of 51
50. Chris Matthews50 of 51
51. Dawn Staley51 of 51
One thought on “Meek Mill Denied New Trial By Same Judge”
The judge needs to recuse herself.
She has been the same judge throughout Meeks trials.
There is something WRONG with this picture!!!!!!!!!!!