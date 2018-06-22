Snoop Dogg Created ‘Bible of Love’ In Honor Of His Grandmother

| 06.22.18
Gospel and Snoop Dogg doesn’t exactly sound like a combination that makes sense but the legendary rapper has proved once again that he is a man of many layers.

Snoop explained to the Tom Joyner Morning Show crew, “Some of my music has led people to darkness, so I felt like it was time to lead people to the light considering that I can see the light now. And I understand you can’t match hate with hate, you have to match hate with love.”

Check out the full interview above to hear about the impact his grandmother had on the album and learn about his special needs football camp.

'Bible Of Love' , Snoop Dogg

