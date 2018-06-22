April Ryan goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, President of Tennessee State University, and soon to be International President Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. about her plans in this new role.
Happy Founder's Day Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
13 photos Launch gallery
Happy Founder's Day Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc.
1. Monyetta ShawSource:Courtesy 1 of 13
2. Denise BoutteSource:Denise Instagram 2 of 13
3. Brandy and Sonja NorwoodSource:Brandy's Instagram 3 of 13
4. Phylicia Rashad4 of 13
5. Vanessa Bell CallowaySource:Gregg DeGuire WireImage/Getty Images 5 of 13
6. Star Jones6 of 13
7. Loretta Devine7 of 13
8. Wanda Sykes8 of 13
9. Bernice King9 of 13
10. Toni Morrison10 of 13
11. Jazz artist Cassandra Wilson11 of 13
12. Sophia Nelson12 of 13
13. Singer Tiffany Monique13 of 13
One thought on “Inside Her Story: Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover Has A Vision For HBCUs, Greek Orgs”
Hard hitting journalist, Miss Piggy. ROTFL