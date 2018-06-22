Inside Her Story: Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover Has A Vision For HBCUs, Greek Orgs

April Ryan goes Inside Her Story with Dr. Glenda Baskin Glover, President of Tennessee State University, and soon to be International President Of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. about her plans in this new role.

Having trouble listening above? Listen to the Mp3 below.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.