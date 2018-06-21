ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Leads Opposition To Trump Migrant Policy

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms has emerged as the leading Black voice in the resistance against President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy that has torn migrant children away from their families seeking asylum at the U.S. border.
Other African-American leaders have also stepped to stop the inhumane practice, but Bottoms has taken things a few steps further by turning her rhetoric into direct action.
Trump, in the face of backlash over his policy of separating children from their parents, appeared to be sending mixed signals to confuse his opponents. He abruptly ordered immigration officials on Wednesday to stop taking children from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border. By Tuesday, federal authorities said more than 2,000 children were separated from their parents and placed in cages ion detention facilities.
The president’s new policy was still unclear to many, as children already placed in detention centers would seemingly remain in custody. There was also confusion over when federal agents would cease separating families.
Bottoms, undistracted by Trump’s sleight of hand, on Wednesday signed an executive order banning the Atlanta city jail from accepting new detainees from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement Agency (ICE), the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
“I, like many others, have been horrified watching the impact of President Trump’s zero tolerance immigration policy on children and families,” Bottoms said in a statement. “My personal angst has been compounded by the City of Atlanta’s long-standing agreement with the U.S. Marshal’s Office to house ICE detainees in our City jail.”
It was unclear if any detained migrants were being held in Atlanta.
Bottoms’ directive took the resistance to a higher level, as several other Black leaders continued to make their own contributions to the fight.
California’s Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris tweeted about the holes in Trump’s executive order to end the family separations.
Despite the so-called reversal, Gary Indiana’s Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson declined to cancel her previously planned trip to visit detained migrant parents on Thursday in Tornillo, Texas, the Chicago Tribune reported. She was one of several mayors from the U.S. Conference of Mayors who wanted to do a first-hand assessment of the situation.
“It makes me sick to my stomach. I was just overcome with sadness that we have devolved to a state that we would allow political motivation to trump human rights,” she said, referring to news reports about traumatized children.
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner announced Tuesday that he opposed a plan to build a facility in his city for undocumented children. “I don’t want in the city of Houston for us to participate in a policy that I think is morally bankrupt,” he said at a press conference.
Meanwhile, Black religious leaders were also adding their voices to the chorus of opposition, even as Trump appeared to soften his policy. The Rev. Al Sharpton organized a group of ministers and demanded that U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions allow them to meet with the families because they “all have the right to a ministerial visit,” he said.
The ministers held a rally on Thursday and met with some of the children.
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Leads Opposition To Trump Migrant Policy was originally published on newsone.com
6 thoughts on “ATL Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms Leads Opposition To Trump Migrant Policy”
Another affirmative action clown who will run Atlanta into the ground even more? ALso, it looks like she has significant white admixture. Ouch!
Compassion is one thing, but illegal is illegal. If the administration is going to be tough on illegal immigration, I support it – just be fair across the spectrum. There are currently four Hispanic U.S. senators – Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nev.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Robert Menendez (D-N.J.) – and 34 are in the House of Representatives. I know Cruz is trying to co-sponsor some legislation. What about the others? If they really care, let them stand in the gap and propose legislation and stand against #45. If they don’t, I wish my girl Keisha would focus on the promises she made during a hotly contested election. In my opinion, this isn’t a fall on your sword issue. The goal is to stem illegal immigration, but treat them with compassion and dignity. That goal also includes ensuring that we deter future illegals. The game has changed. All countries have policies and procedures for seeking citizenship. I understand the history of the US and what happened to our Native Americans and Africans brought here in chains. Those sins can’t be undone. We have to move forward and ensure people seek citizenship the right way. They should earn it and it should be fairly applied.
So instead of looking after the citizens of ATL yet another liberal Democrat politician chooses to ignore the needs of US citizens and devote attention and concern to illegal’s, yep millions of voters will remember this in November
Forget what is right for the country, she’s going to pander to the plantation rank and file. So sad, I had hope for her
Burrell, I agree. I live in the Atlanta area and on Friday driving on I75/85 SB between Georgia Tech and Georgia State exits, under the bridge were homeless people. I understand she and many other Mayors don’t want them in their jails but they better not give them decent shelters when their own people are out living on the street. All of the Mayors mentioned are in highly black popluated cities where I can guarantee you there are many starving children because of the summer months and struggling families unable to financial care for their families.
This woman ought to mind her own damn business. Atlanta has enough of it’s own problems without some dumb mayor thinking she gotta be looking like some angel saving some illegal people from shit they brought on their own damn selves!