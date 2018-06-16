Urban One Launches #Represent Men’s Health Initiative

This weekend Urban One, the parent company of HelloBeautiful announced the launch of our REPRESENT. Men’s Health Initiative, aimed at helping Black men take back control of their health.

Spearheaded by our founder, Cathy Hughes, and our CEO Alfred Liggins, the campaign is a quarterly initiative where all of the U1 radio stations, websites and divisions work together to support the cause.

Of the campaign, Liggins said:

Far too many studies show African-American men are at the top of the leaderboard for high death rates for common health issues such as heart disease, diabetes and cancer. Subsequently, we elected the REPRESENT. Men’s Health campaign as Urban One’s first cross-platform initiative under the REPRESENT. banner. This campaign is an important reminder to our community to be vigilant about issues related to men’s health. It will feature interviews with healthcare professionals regarding various topics, and we will provide resources to assist families with addressing the health of our men. Content will be provided on our newly designed REPRESENT. Men’s Health webpages, which will live our various digital platforms and will feature a photo campaign with the men of Urban One.

The campaign, which launched on Father’s Day, runs through July 24, 2018.

Topics are as follows:

June 17 – June 23 – Health, Fitness & Nutrition

June 24 – 30 – Blood Pressure/Cholesterol

July 1 – 7 – Prostate Cancer

July 8 – 14 – Diabetes

July 22 – 24 – Women REPRESENT. for Men’s Health

Additionally, the campaign will be featured in two episodes of TV One’s new docu-series about Radio One’s own, Erica Campbell and her family titled, “We’re the Campbells.” The show premieres on Tuesday, June 19, at 8:00 p.m.

Find out more on the campaign by clicking here.

