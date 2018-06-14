Actor Jamie Foxx is being accused of slapping a girl in the face with his genitals at a party dating back to 2002, TMZ reports.
While Foxx’s camp is dismissing the claim as a lie, the accuser told law enforcement last week that she was at a party with a friend at Foxx’s home when the now 50-year-old tried to get her to perform oral sex on him. The alleged victim said when she refused, Jamie hit her on the face with his penis.
The accuser told the site that after the incident one of Jamie’s friend’s kicked her out of the home. When she returned to LA the next day, she said she was treated for a severe panic attack.
This claim comes amid a string of accusations against Hollywood A-listers in the sweeping #TimesUp movement including Morgan Freeman, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.
SOURCE: TMZ
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault
1. Darren Sharper1 of 19
2. Rosey Grier2 of 19
3. Ceelo Green3 of 19
4. Mike Tyson4 of 19
5. Alex Da Silva5 of 19
6. Britney Spears6 of 19
7. Sean Kingston7 of 19
8. Tupac Shakur8 of 19
9. Al Gore9 of 19
10. Harvey Weinstein10 of 19
11. Bill Cosby11 of 19
12. John Travolta12 of 19
13. Lawrence Taylor13 of 19
14. Kevin Spacey14 of 19
15. R. Kelly15 of 19
16. Russell Simmons16 of 19
17. Charlie Rose17 of 19
18. John Conyers18 of 19
19. Matt Lauer19 of 19
Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
24 thoughts on “Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party”
Don’t know Jamie Foxx but unless she was on her knees, he must have a mighty long penis to reach her face.
She just remember him slapping her with it once she took it out her mouth..2002 and this is 2018 really.. I’m tired of all these women playing victim now when the were playing the game then.. stop trying to use the Metoo movement to get a check..
I smacked little Marry on the butt in the 3rd grade now I am scared she will come after me lol
Typical of this disgusting black racist. So now we got Cosby, this blackboy, and let’s not forget the “gold standard” Morgan Freeman. You know the blackboy that thinks he is white.
@Pete – so that’s why you come on this site so you can show us how much you hate black people – ooohh you showed us!!! GTFOH Racist Punk!! You
This mess should have never made the press…..this girl know she can’t get nothing now!!! I think it is just a publicity stunt, and like someone else here said…how close was she to his penis, could she not see it coming……YIKES!!!!
Yeah 16 years later? You know that gold digging skank was out looking a celebrity
to hook up with I’m sure she’s waxed many a pole in her career
Right! Why was her face close to his genitals in the first place? Hmmmm………..
Right?!!?! Thats yhe first thing I thought of too! How did her face get to that height anyway?
She’s lying.
We’re you there whore? You seem to be so confident it didn’t happen.
Stop being so damned silly. Juvenile, immature name calling isn’t necessary.
@autumn – really that’s the best you got – name calling?! Grow up!!
who’s next ? !!!!
Well so much for a Bro Job
A McDick Attack
This me to movement is getting ridiculous.
I bet she white…And this where the Me Too! Movement goes off the rails and the public will become desensitize to women making allegations. This is beyond stupid.
shut up racist black pos. WHy do all standarized test scores need to be lowered all across the country because you b=—sts can pass them? Everything from tests to become a copy to a fireman. You devils can’t pass the tests, always the lowest on the totem poll.
@Pete – really? I seem to recall several African American teens PASS ALL TESTS to get in all theTOP IVY LEAGUE colleges – and all your people can do is KILL people!! Lol lol lol
Sounds this was a sex party
2002? I thought it was 2018 enough with this foolishness. If you were too scared to report it in 2002, then you should be ashamed to report in 2018.
Here we go. Who’s nxt, Denzel?
Disgusting!!!!!!!!!