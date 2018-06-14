Actor Jamie Foxx is being accused of slapping a girl in the face with his genitals at a party dating back to 2002, TMZ reports.

While Foxx’s camp is dismissing the claim as a lie, the accuser told law enforcement last week that she was at a party with a friend at Foxx’s home when the now 50-year-old tried to get her to perform oral sex on him. The alleged victim said when she refused, Jamie hit her on the face with his penis.

The accuser told the site that after the incident one of Jamie’s friend’s kicked her out of the home. When she returned to LA the next day, she said she was treated for a severe panic attack.

This claim comes amid a string of accusations against Hollywood A-listers in the sweeping #TimesUp movement including Morgan Freeman, Bill Cosby and Harvey Weinstein.

SOURCE: TMZ

Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 19 photos Launch gallery Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault 1. Darren Sharper 1 of 19 2. Rosey Grier 2 of 19 3. Ceelo Green 3 of 19 4. Mike Tyson 4 of 19 5. Alex Da Silva 5 of 19 6. Britney Spears 6 of 19 7. Sean Kingston 7 of 19 8. Tupac Shakur 8 of 19 9. Al Gore 9 of 19 10. Harvey Weinstein 10 of 19 11. Bill Cosby 11 of 19 12. John Travolta 12 of 19 13. Lawrence Taylor 13 of 19 14. Kevin Spacey 14 of 19 15. R. Kelly 15 of 19 16. Russell Simmons 16 of 19 17. Charlie Rose 17 of 19 18. John Conyers 18 of 19 19. Matt Lauer 19 of 19 Skip ad Continue reading Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party Celebs Who Have Been Accused of Sexual Assault

Jamie Foxx Accused Of Slapping Girl In The Face With His Penis At A 2002 Party was originally published on hellobeautiful.com