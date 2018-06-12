Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Plotting Attack At High School Prom

Two teenagers have been charged with a conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the duo planned an attack on a prom in Virginia Beach, Virginia.

18-year-old Michael Coleman and an unidentified 17-year-old were arrested after a police investigation launched after the pair attempted to purchase tickets to the prom, despite not attending the school or having any reported association to the school.

13 News Now reports:

Around May 30, members of the community told the police that a few people who weren’t associated with Bayside High School were trying to purchase tickets to the school’s prom.

Officers and the school board increased security plans for prom night. While the event took place, police noticed an increase in violent activity in the area. Investigators determined the two events were related. When officers tried to confront a specific individual whom they said was trying to get into the prom, he ran. Police said he discarded a handgun as he ran.

Officers continued their investigation, and they went through the individual’s social media accounts. They obtained a search warrant for a room in the Westin Hotel, and when they entered the room, they saw the 17-year-old who ran. He had a semi-automatic rifle in the room with him. Police charged him with possession of a weapon, and conspiracy to carry out a terrorist threat.

Watch the original press conference on the arrests below:

