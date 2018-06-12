Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Plotting Attack At High School Prom

Two teenagers have been charged with a conspiracy to commit a terrorist act after the duo planned an attack on a prom in Virginia Beach, Virginia.
18-year-old Michael Coleman and an unidentified 17-year-old were arrested after a police investigation launched after the pair attempted to purchase tickets to the prom, despite not attending the school or having any reported association to the school.
13 News Now reports:
Around May 30, members of the community told the police that a few people who weren’t associated with Bayside High School were trying to purchase tickets to the school’s prom.
Officers and the school board increased security plans for prom night. While the event took place, police noticed an increase in violent activity in the area. Investigators determined the two events were related. When officers tried to confront a specific individual whom they said was trying to get into the prom, he ran. Police said he discarded a handgun as he ran.
Officers continued their investigation, and they went through the individual’s social media accounts. They obtained a search warrant for a room in the Westin Hotel, and when they entered the room, they saw the 17-year-old who ran. He had a semi-automatic rifle in the room with him. Police charged him with possession of a weapon, and conspiracy to carry out a terrorist threat.
Watch the original press conference on the arrests below:
Celebrities From the South
Celebrities From the South
1. Tavis SmileySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 1 of 49
2. B.B. KingSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 2 of 49
3. Darius RuckerSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 3 of 49
4. BeyonceSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 4 of 49
5. Wayne BradySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 5 of 49
6. Oprah WinfreySource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 6 of 49
7. Lil WayneSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 7 of 49
8. Jesse JacksonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 8 of 49
9. James BrownSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 9 of 49
10. Luke WilsonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 10 of 49
11. Owen WilsonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 11 of 49
12. Bryan “Birdman” WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 12 of 49
13. Sidney PoitierSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 13 of 49
14. Ray LewisSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 14 of 49
15. Kelly ClarksonSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 15 of 49
16. Jerry RiceSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 16 of 49
17. Ben VereenSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 17 of 49
18. Eartha KittSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 18 of 49
19. Kelly RolandSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 19 of 49
20. Morgan FreemanSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 20 of 49
21. Martin Luther King Jr.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 21 of 49
22. Jamie FoxxSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 22 of 49
23. T.I.Source:(Photo;PRPhoto) 23 of 49
24. Yolanda AdamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 24 of 49
25. Missy ElliottSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 25 of 49
26. Blake GriffinSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 26 of 49
27. Pharrell WilliamsSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 27 of 49
28. Sean Patrick ThomasSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 28 of 49
29. Kirk FranklinSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 29 of 49
30. Ruben StuddardSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 30 of 49
31. Johnny DeppSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 31 of 49
32. FantasiaSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 32 of 49
33. Muhammad AliSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 33 of 49
34. Chris “Ludacris” BridgesSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 34 of 49
35. Slim ThugSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 35 of 49
36. Chris RockSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 36 of 49
37. MonicaSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 37 of 49
38. Jermaine DupriSource:(Photo;PRphoto) 38 of 49
39. Lil' JonSource:(Photo;PRphoto) 39 of 49
40. CiaraSource:(Photo:PRPhoto) 40 of 49
41. The DreamSource:(Photo;PRPhoto) 41 of 49
42. Justin Timberlake42 of 49
43. Pam Grier43 of 49
44. Rick Ross44 of 49
45. 2 Chainz45 of 49
46. Big Boi46 of 49
47. Erykah Badu47 of 49
48. Cee-Lo Green48 of 49
49. Gucci Mane49 of 49
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER:
4 thoughts on “Two Teens Arrested After Allegedly Plotting Attack At High School Prom”
Welcome to americkkka! It never fails us, (blk folk) will always be judged more harshly than whitey for the same crime.
I just might be smarter than you Ted (big LOL!!) – ya gotta laugh at life…….but it doesn’t take a rocket scientist to recognize what continues to go on in the JUSTus system!! All the mass shootings (by white men/young men) gets pushed through with, as you said, all type of defenses, without one of those incidents being deemed terrorist acts. Reforming of that entire system cannot happen fast enough. And yeah, the braids do need to go!!
You don’t have to like my opinions and sarcasm, but once again today is the day for my opinion. That’s what this forum is all about. Now —— —Finally, they charge an alleged school shooter for a terrorist act. All together – he is black. Yep. Now, I’m not defending this dummy nor his able accomplice, but you knew that one day this was going to happen. The Vermont teen, Jack Sawyer who plotted a shooting with mass casualties released on 10K to his father only being charged with criminal threatening and carrying a deadly weapon. Cruz the Parkland mastermind might get the death penalty, but he is not a terrorist. I could rattle off more, but you get the point. Once again, I am not defending- just saying that black and brown skin don’t get the benefit of mental defect or some made up affluenza (not happening) defense. Nope. They get some sham trial and locked up with a lost key. Someone smarter than me has got to see this nonsense!! The good news is maybe they will cut off those braids.
My thoughts exactly D S.D.and TED.