Atlanta Record Producer Recovering After Being Shot By Stray Bullet

In Atlanta, police have released new video that appears to show a shooter fire rounds into the air and then turn his back, just seconds before a wounded music executive loses control of his truck and crashes into a storefront in Atlanta’s West End.

That executive, Tobias Thomas, 42, was hit in the back of the head by a stray bullet last Thursday night (06-07-18), according to police. He ended up taking out a utility pole and drove onto the sidewalk before he hit a man on a bicycle.

Thomas and the cyclist, identified as 38-year-old Oumar Dia, are now recovering from serious injuries, according to AJC.com.

Thomas is a father of five with a baby on the way, Channel 2 Action News reported. His fiancee, Shaakira Krasenics, is 9 months pregnant.

Krasenics told the news station that family members have not left Thomas’ side since he was admitted to Grady Memorial Hospital. He is still in critical but stable condition.

According to an online bio, he has served as an A&R for numerous labels and assisted in developing rapper Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group label.

Thomas is making some progress but has a long way to go. “Slowly but steady, he’ll get there,” Krasenics said.

She told Channel 2 Thomas had just picked up food and was on his way home around 9:45 p.m. Thursday when he was shot.

In the surveillance video, the alleged shooter starts running after Thomas’ truck crashes.

 

According to Atlanta police, he then got into a waiting black Toyota Avalon with Missouri tag CN3Z4M and took off west on Ralph David Abernathy Boulevard.

Investigators are now asking for the public’s help to identify and locate him.

“The suspect is described as a black male wearing a black hoodie, black and white basketball shorts, and black and white tennis shoes,” Sgt. John Chafee said in a statement.

Police believe the man fired shots as a warning or a means of intimidation after confronting two other men outside a shop near the Mall at West End. Thomas, police told Channel 2 Action News, was “just an unfortunate victim of the circumstances.”

The video shows the shooter approach the two men. After a moment, the two go inside a store, but the gunman stays outside and begins firing.

“And he fired a few shots, wasn’t even looking (in) the direction the weapon was pointed,” Atlanta police Capt. Andrew Senzer told Channel 2.

Police are asking anyone that recognizes the man or has any information in the case to contact Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting crimestoppersatlanta.org.

Atlanta West End , Crime , Shooting

