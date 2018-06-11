Cincinnati Teen’s Minivan Death Leads To Changes In 911 Response

CINCINNATI (AP) — Authorities in Cincinnati will upgrade technology and change operating procedures while independent reviews are being launched into the failed response to a 16-year-old student who died trapped in a minivan parked near his school.
Acting City Manager Patrick Duhaney said Monday the city will upgrade computer-assisted dispatch, police in-car mapping, and training for 911 call-takers, among other steps such as requiring call-takers to communicate more information and making police officers get out of their cruisers in such searches. Two officers sent in response to Kyle Plush’s first 911 call drove through parking areas around the school, but didn’t get out. Police have said they didn’t have information needed to narrow their search.
Meanwhile, city officials said two outside companies have been retained to review the emergency center and the police response and to recommend changes. Mission Critical Partners of Port Matilda, Pennsylvania, and Chicago-based 21st Century Policing are expected to be ready to present their findings in about three months.
Duhaney and other city officials responded in a City Council committee hearing to questions raised by Kyle Plush’s parents and council members. Ron Plush, who found his son dead nearly after six hours after the first of two 911 calls by Kyle on April 10, was present with his wife Jill.
Plush told council members “lives are at stake” and they will continue pushing for changes to make sure no other family has to suffer the tragedy Kyle’s has.
“We need to continue to ask the difficult questions,” Plush said. “When we say we are going to do something, then we need to do it … Accountability is mandatory.”
A coroner says Kyle died of asphyxiation because his chest was being compressed. It’s suspected that the foldaway rear seat in the 2004 Honda Odyssey minivan flipped over and pinned him as he reached for his tennis gear in the back.
PHOTO: AP
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
3 thoughts on “Cincinnati Teen’s Minivan Death Leads To Changes In 911 Response”
Why did the officers not get out ON FOOT and check EVERY CAR and EVERY LOT? No excuses. Negligence.
This country is unbelievably fast on making changes when precious white people are killed. This kid died from a design flaw in a raggedy mini van and finally everybody wants to revamp the 9-1-1 system. Where was the ground swell in Cleveland when Tamir Rice was killed? In that case the ignorant caller told the 9-1-1 operator that the kid was playing with a weapon on a swing set, but it was probably fake. Didn’t get passed to the trigger happy officer, no discernible changes in procedures, and no one lost a penny.
Case #2. Remember Mohamed Noor. His biggest sin was shooting a white woman in a dark alley, where surely like his white counterparts- he feared for his life. That defense didn’t work for him because that straight from the motherland brother shot……..wait for it…….an innocent white woman. In any vernacular this phrase should resonate – “he is screwed.” I promise you his white partner is going to drive him in front of the bus at 100mph.
Case #3. We all remember Detective Jeff Payne. Come on you don’t, that’s because his arse was fired in record time for “roughly handcuffing” the white nurse who refused to comply with his order to draw blood from an unconscious patient.
The so called law can right itself when it desires, but it definitely drags when the melanin of a human being is darker. Lady Justice isn’t blind. More and more I’m convinced she can see and doesn’t care. You would think that somehow these changes will benefit all. Nope. Somehow, someway the racist always find a work around when black people are impacted by stupidity and egregious deadly actions.
Your comment is spot on!!!