Gospel Singer/Songwriter Bryan Popin speaks on his new album “I Got Out,” becoming a Worship Leader as a teen and more in “Voices”

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Voices: Bryan Popin “Steps For Christ” was originally published on praisedc.com

Also On Black America Web: