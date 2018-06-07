Russell Simmons Emerges To Critique Release Of Alice Johnson

Following news that Donald Trump’s administration granted a clemency request from Kim Kardashian for the pardoning of 63-year-old Alice Marie Johnson, disgraced music mogul Russell Simmons took to social media to explain why he doesn’t believe the move was “best,” news as Kardashian described it
Johnson served 20 years of her life sentence without the possibility of parole in Aliceville, Alabama, for a first-time nonviolent drug offense. After Kim Kardashian met with Trump last week, Johnson has was released from prison on June 6.
After peeping Kim’s tweet and the hype she and Trump have stirred up over Johnson’s release, Simmons suggested Trump is using Alice as a deflecting tactic to take the focus off larger issues occurring under his presidency.
That’s not ‘best news’ at least better news would be if he put back the change we got [President Barack Obama] to implement,” Simmons responded to The Shade Room’s coverage of Kim’s tweet. “That he and his attorney general rescinded.”
He noted Trump’s Republican legislator buddies who are “using tax payer money to lock up innocent diseased people.”
Simmons added that his message was not to shade to Kim, but rather to warn advocates and freedom fighters to not lose sight of the larger picture under Trump’s administration.
A vox.com article noted that Obama pulled back the federal war on drugs. but Trump and Sessions are undoing that work.
Via Vox:
While most people in state and local [jail] facilities are not locked up for drug offenses, most states’ continued practice of arresting people for drug possession destabilizes individual lives and communities. Drug arrests give residents of over-policed communities criminal records, which then reduce employment prospects and increase the likelihood of longer sentences for any future offenses.
People of color are dramatically overrepresented in the nation’s prisons and jails. These racial disparities are particularly stark for Blacks, who make up 40% of the incarcerated population despite representing only 13% of U.S residents.
Higher overall incarceration rates among minorities not only destroys Black communities but also benefits private sector prison owners who earn larger government stipends, based on the number of prisoners they continue to house each year.
Peep Russell’s comments below:
Lots of judgement … @KimKardashian met with the president on this important issue i encourage her to keep going and stay focused ..I remember when all of hip hop united /from jay z and 50 cent to the beastie boys… read more > https://t.co/INSl8ChCJx pic.twitter.com/gL6RKdijo3
— Russell Simmons (@UncleRUSH) June 2, 2018
PHOTO: AP
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
16 thoughts on “Russell Simmons Emerges To Critique Release Of Alice Johnson”
sad
Kaylee . I just agree… Michelle `s rep0rt is incredible, on tuesday I bought themselves a Acura after having earned $4812 this past month and a little over 10-k last munth . without a doubt its the easiest-work I have ever had . I began this seven months/ago and pretty much straight away earned over $71 per-hr . pop over to this site
It’s funny how “black people can’t be racist” yet that’s ALL you every spew out of your mouth, YES black’s accomplish wonderful things but not everything bad that happens to us is racist nor is it some white persons fault
it’s funny how a Republican can or will do something benafical to poeple of color and it’s downplayed as fake
******
And it’s funny how you’re supposed to be black but do nothing but post racist hate against black people.
It’s funny how “black people can’t be racist” yet that’s ALL you every spew out of your mouth, YES black’s accomplish wonderful things but not everything bad that happens to us is racist nor is it some white persons fault
20 years in prison meaning she went in under Clintons get tough on Black Drug Dealers policy
was that “staged”??? it’s funny how a Republican can or will do something benafical to poeple of color and it’s downplayed as fake yet the boy sittin in the weeds didn’t do sh!t and he’s hailed as the greatist president in history, it’s easy to see why city’s run by blacks are such sh!tholes
it’s easy to see why city’s run by blacks are such sh!tholes
******
But I thought you were black, remember! Proving again you’re a white racist!
Oh you’re mad bi**ch all in your feeling! Posting more bulls**t videos that nobody bothers to watch because black people aren’t falling for this pardon rouse conjured up by trump, Kim and Koonye. This fraud was already put in motion before that whore wobbled her faked ass to the white house. It was already planned that Alice would be released and Kim would make an appearance at the white, speak with trump on poor black Alice’s behalf and then a few days later he would grant her a pardon, they would film her getting out of prison praising Kim and trump and the all gullible blacks would board the trump-tanic with Kim and Koonye! trump is the savior of the black community for granting one pardon. He freed Alice while that racist ass attorney general jeff sessions is putting more black people in prison creating more Alice Johnsons. And the boy in the weeds that you keep referring to commuted the sentences of 330 more federal inmates, capping an unprecedented clemency effort that has now released 1,715 prisoners — more than any other president in history. So you can GTFOH!
judging from polls more and more black people are watching videos like the ones I’m posting
even CNN shows his approval among blacks is increasing
In general I don’t care for Russell Simmons, but I have to agree with him. He made an excellent point. This staged pardon between trump, Kim K is straight bulls**t. How is the pardon of Alice supposed to be a victory for black people when trump appointed deep-south racist jeff sessions as attorney general and he has wasted no time rolling back Obama regulations that will incarcerate more blacks for longer sentences for petty crimes. What about the thousands of blacks like Alice who are incarcerated and overcharged for non-violent drug offences? Kim K. is a self-serving whore who cares nothing about black people, she doesn’t give 2 s**ts about Alice. The Kardashians don’t do anything that doesn’t benefit the family business. I’m glad this woman was pardoned but they used her for a bigger scheme. This once again proves that Kim has no morals no bar is too low for her to slither under get her name in the news.
Yes, I agree with Russell. Stay woke or wake up black people!!!!
I don’t think his point was that she shouldn’t have been released. I think we are all happy that she was released. His point is to let us know not to get so excited that we don’t pay attention to all of the things Trump and the DOJ are putting in place that will lock up even more of us.
Exactly, he released one black person one!
Y’all stop hating, if it was one of your relatives such as your mom, you would be quite pleased that your mom is out of that prison.
Don’t care what Donald Trump agenda is or mom, but the lady is out.
Our race ain’t never satisfy.
Did he mention that 3 times Obama denied Mrs. Johnson’s request for a pardon? Nope, but it’s true. Wake up Peeps, Obama did nothing for blacks but steal your vote, twice.
AMEN!!
@Mac Daddy/Mac Attack/JHuff and E-DOG (can change your name but can’t hide your stupid)
*
President Obama commuted the sentences of 330 more federal inmates, capping an unprecedented clemency effort that has now released 1,715 prisoners — more than any other president in history. This entire scheme was orchestrated by trump and the Kardashian’s, they picked Alice because they knew President Obama denied her 3 times.
Why did he deny her ???