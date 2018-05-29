The body of a Black National Guardsman who disappeared during treacherous floods in Maryland on Sunday was found in the Patapsco River Tuesday afternoon, Howard County police confirmed to Baltimore’s WBAL.
Local emergency crews used swift water rescue, truck, and ATVs in their search for Eddison Hermond, 39, an Air Force veteran and active-duty member of the Maryland Army National Guard, on Monday. Hermond, wearing a White t-shirt and Black shorts, was pulled underneath the water after he helped rescue a woman and her cat during devastating flooding in Ellicott City on Sunday afternoon, The Baltimore Sun reported. “He stepped over the ledge to try to get to me, and he was washed away,” Kate Bowman, who was helped by Hermond, said.
But what led Hermond to Bowman before his tragic disappearance and death? Here is what else we know about Hermond:
Hermond, who was 6 feet tall with an athletic build, had been visiting a local bar with friends when his day took a turn for the worse, Howard County Police Chief Gary Gardner said. The historic downpour ravaged homes and streets, with the water tragically carrying Hermond away seconds after he helped Bowman. Witnesses last saw the soldier being carried by the current toward the Patapsco River, Bonnie Hoppa, Hermond’s friend wrote on Facebook.
One of the soldier’s friends filed a missing person report with Howard County Police Department after his disappearance.
A “Hope altar” was erected for Hermond, with friends being encouraged to gather around it on Tuesday. Hoppa’s Facebook post was updated after learning about Hermond’s body being recovered, saying that she was waiting for confirmation on his death from official sources after Hermond’s family and next-of-kin had been notified.
There were no other reported deaths from the flood, making Hermond the only fatality as of Tuesday.
Black Soldier Found Dead In Maryland’s Deadly Flash Flood After Helping Stranger was originally published on newsone.com
6 thoughts on “Black Soldier Found Dead In Maryland’s Deadly Flash Flood After Helping Stranger”
I was so nice of trump to recognize this selfless man who lost his life helping a stranger instead of defending Roseanne Bar for her racist remarks. That is just the kind of man he is. Wait!!! did trump….never mind, I must have gotten him mixed up with someone else.
Condolences to his family. But her ass and that cat would have drowned. I can’t swim and I’m not jumping in water to rescue anybody. I’ll throw a rope or something to pull you in but I’m not going in that water.
I heard that he went back in to save this Becky cat and lost his life in which they fail to mention.
Didn’t you all know that God made these animals lower than man.
A waste of life for that damn whinny woman and that cat.
MAY GOOD BLESS & KEEP YOU IN HIS LOVING ARMS. I hope his family finds comfort in knowing, he gave his life saving, someone he apparently didn’t know. A true Angel on earth.
.
Yes, my heart and condolences go out to his family.
Yeah. From all reports, he never even met that cat. Prayers for his family. R.I.P Guardsman Hermond.