The Stars of ‘Queen Sugar’ Talk What To Expect In Season 3

The leads of 'Queen Sugar' discuss the bombshell season 2 conclusion and what to expect for the May 29th premiere on OWN.

App Feed
| 05.22.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss
Queen Sugar Cast

Source: iOne Digital / iOne Digital

What’s next for the Borderlon family and what will come of their land? The cast of ‘Queen Sugar’- Kofi Siriboe (Ralph Angel Bordelon) Dawn Lyen Gardner (Charley Bordelon) and Rutina Wesley (Nova Bordelon) answer all of your burning questions in anticipation of the season 3 premiere on OWN Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30 (10 p.m. ET/PT each night).

What will come of Charley making a deal with the enemy? How will Ralph Angel cope with the fact that Blue may not be his son? Watch above.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

When Nothing's On TV, We Miss The Good Old Shows

19 photos Launch gallery

When Nothing's On TV, We Miss The Good Old Shows

Continue reading The Stars of ‘Queen Sugar’ Talk What To Expect In Season 3

When Nothing's On TV, We Miss The Good Old Shows

You ever find yourself missing your favorite T.V. shows from back in the day when there's nothing to watch? No worries, click through this gallery for a walk down memory lane.

 

The Stars of ‘Queen Sugar’ Talk What To Expect In Season 3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

black tv shows , Dawn Lyen Garnder , Kofi Siriboe , OWN Network , Queen Sugar , Rutina Wesley

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close