What’s next for the Borderlon family and what will come of their land? The cast of ‘Queen Sugar’- Kofi Siriboe (Ralph Angel Bordelon) Dawn Lyen Gardner (Charley Bordelon) and Rutina Wesley (Nova Bordelon) answer all of your burning questions in anticipation of the season 3 premiere on OWN Tuesday, May 29, and Wednesday, May 30 (10 p.m. ET/PT each night).

What will come of Charley making a deal with the enemy? How will Ralph Angel cope with the fact that Blue may not be his son? Watch above.

The Stars of ‘Queen Sugar’ Talk What To Expect In Season 3 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com