Sweet: ‘Power’ Drops Season 5 Trailer, ‘Queen Sugar’ Announces Premiere Dates

Our faves are back. Both Power and Queen Sugar are heading back to TV screens in the next few weeks and that means we’ve got our summer TV viewing schedule figured out. As you may remember, last year’s Power ended with a bang – literally and new alliances were formed.

As for Queen Sugar, a devastating secret was revealed which put a wedge through one of the show’s most significant relationships.

So here’s the goods (and some video) on both shows: SPOILERS AHEAD!

POWER

Synopsis: New York drug kingpin James “Ghost” St. Patrick tries to go clean with a nightclub business but is thwarted at every turn by friends, family, his lover and the Feds.

Where We Left Off:

Ghost and Tasha’s daughter Reina, is dead. Ghost, Tommy and Kanan now have an alliance and are seeking to avenge Reina’s death while also figuring out how to handle Dre, who basically betrayed them all.

How To Watch:

Current Season:

STARZ

Last Season: Amazon $25 for entire Season 4, or via Starz free trial

Premiere Date:

Sunday, June 1, 10.p.m. on Starz

QUEEN SUGAR

Synopsis: A loving, yet challenging family in Louisiana navigates the world, relationships, each other, and the racism that threatens to steal their farm and business.

Where We Left Off:

Siblings Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) Nova (Rutina Wesley) and Chsrley (Dawn Lyen Gardner) and their Aunt Vi (Tina Lifford) all face personal challenges that threaten to destroy them in Season 3. Ralph Angel’s story is particularly difficult as he faces single fatherhood to a son who may not be his biological child.

How To Watch:

Current season OWN

Seasons 1 and 2 Hulu

Premiere Date:

May 29 and 30 at 10 p.m. on OWN

Season 2 Recap:

