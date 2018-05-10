Black Moms Matter: What Do Moms Really Want For Mother’s Day?

5/10/18- Mother’s Day is this weekend and lots of mothers will be engaging in activities and receive gifts from their family and friends. But for the mothers out there, if you could decide what you’d get what would it be? Kym would want Tank to scratch her scalp and feed her Cheetos. Real simple!
READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:
- Little Known Black History Fact: The Jeanes Foundation
- James Harden Named NBA MVP At NBA Awards
- History-Making Olympic Swimmer Simone Manuel Wins Honda Cup Award
GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:
Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)
10 photos Launch gallery