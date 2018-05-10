Black Moms Matter: What Do Moms Really Want For Mother’s Day?

5/10/18- Mother’s Day is this weekend and lots of mothers will be engaging in activities and receive gifts from their family and friends. But for the mothers out there, if you could decide what you’d get what would it be? Kym would want Tank to scratch her scalp and feed her Cheetos. Real simple!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: