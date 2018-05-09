If Guy Were You: Don’t Mess Mother’s Day Up!

5/9/18- Mother’s Day is around the corner and having to figure what to get her can be tough. With that in mind, Guy has come up with a list of all the things you should avoid getting your mother. Chia Pets, Socks or vacuums are not allowed Skip!

