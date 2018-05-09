If Guy Were You: Don’t Mess Mother’s Day Up!

App Feed
| 05.09.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

5/9/18- Mother’s Day is around the corner and having to figure what to get her can be tough. With that in mind, Guy has come up with a list of all the things you should avoid getting your mother. Chia Pets, Socks or vacuums are not allowed Skip!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

 

chia pets , Funny Chair , gifts , Guy Torry , If Guy Were You , Mother's Day

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading If Guy Were You: Don’t Mess Mother’s Day Up!

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close