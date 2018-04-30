Huggy Lowdown With Another Sermon From The 2018 Fantastic Voyage

If You Missed It
| 04.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

4/30/18- Huggy Lowdown is excited to be on the Tom Joyner Fantastic Voyage and he can’t wait to bring you all the news from the ship. He has a sermon for you today and he’s done with Donald Trump and Kanye West!

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

celebrity snitch , FV2018 , Huggy Lowdown , sermon

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading Huggy Lowdown With Another Sermon From The 2018 Fantastic Voyage

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close