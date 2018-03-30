The Bamma Of The Week Is Fox News Host Laura Ingraham

App Feed
| 03.30.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

3/30/18- Fox News host Laura Ingraham is the Bamma Of The Week after she made fun of Parkland, Florida student Activist David Hogg for not getting accepted into 4 colleges. Advertisement deals and brands immediately started dropping her for her unprofessional comment and attack on the student.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

GET THE HOTTEST STORIES STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX: 

Bamma of the Week , celebrity snitch , Huggy Lowdown

Also On Black America Web:

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

10 photos Launch gallery

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Continue reading The Bamma Of The Week Is Fox News Host Laura Ingraham

Find Out What Your Favorite Celebrities Did This Week On Instagram (5/25-6/1)

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

Close