The Bamma Of The Week Is Fox News Host Laura Ingraham

3/30/18- Fox News host Laura Ingraham is the Bamma Of The Week after she made fun of Parkland, Florida student Activist David Hogg for not getting accepted into 4 colleges. Advertisement deals and brands immediately started dropping her for her unprofessional comment and attack on the student.
