Tracee Ellis Ross Poses For The London Sunday Times

Tracee Ellis Ross‘ style seems to know no bounds. Whether it’s an Instagram post or a red carpet picture, she leaves us gasping for breath with her stylish ensembles.

Whether she creates them on her own or in partnership with her stylist, Karla Welch, she is slaying the style scene with her looks. While everyone else is going for skin-tight or see-through ensembles, Ross gives us an array of fashion, mixing new with classic silhouettes and modern without being mundane.

Ross posted a photo of her most recent cover for the London Sunday Times Style where she’s wearing Givenchy. She was photographed by Kerry Hallihan, styled by Karla Welch, and makeup by Lisa Storey. Her hair was done by Larry Sims, who went for a messy top knot.

If you like the cover, you are going to be obsessed with the editorial. Pictured in Céline, Ross’ gives us a high fashion pose in pleats. Her skin is glowing effortlessly in the shots.

The white boot trend has everyone paying homage to André Courrèges (the supposed creator of the white go-go boot); however, Welch styled the hell out of these Off-White quilted white boots with this Marc Jacobs set.

She’s killing these Adam SelmanLe Specs shades.

black actresses , Black Women , Fashion , London Sunday Times , Tracee Ellis Ross

