Tiffany Haddish Adds Some Flavor With Her Seasoning Salt

Tiffany Haddish

You read that headline right, comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish has her own seasoning salt. After meeting her idol Oprah on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show and getting to cook up a storm McCormick and Company’s Lawry’s took a whiff of  her stuff and liked it so much they named a seasoning after her.

People reports the Girls Trip star posted a picture on Instagram thanking the company for putting her name on their product.

While on Ellen’s show with Oprah, Haddish showed the two the secret to making her “joyful greens.”

“The key to making joyful greens is to be joyful, you gotta smile when you pick them,” she laughed. “You gotta be happy when you cooking them, washing them—all that.”

McCormick & Company sent her the bottle to thank her for being such a big fan of their seasonings. Is there anything Tiffany Haddish touch that won’t turn to gold? She’s got a deal with Groupon, fans who love her, meeting her idols Oprah and Beyoncé and now a deal with McCormick & Company!

Keep on going girl, we’re with you all the way!

(Source: People )

(Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

