Felicia From ‘Friday’ Owns A Vegan Cafe In L.A.

Known for the iconic phrase, “Bye Felicia” actress Angela Means Kaaya has entered a new career.

Kaaya is now the proud of a café called Jackfruit Cafe that serves vegan soul food in Los Angeles according to Page Six

In an interview with Munchies she expresses the need to open her café up. “Coming into the hood, I had  to do this. I had to do a soul food spread to get people’s attention and to let them know I do know what I’m doing. I can cook. Trust me, I get you.”

Jackfruit Cafe is in the Jefferson Park neighborhood were it serves tacos, flautas and chili cheese fries with a side of jackfruit. At only 4-months-old, the restaurant has seen its share of celebrities.

 

The restaurant features a sweet throwback to her Friday days with a bell that says, “Bye Felicia.” Even with that, Kaaya doesn’t use her part in the film to draw attention to her café. She was surprised to find out that she was trending on social media.

If you’re in California and would like try her seemingly delicious food head over to Jackfruit Cafe in Jefferson. Click here to check out her website.

