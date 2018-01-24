Get Well Wednesday: Kissing Can Make You Sick

WHAT EXACTLY IS KISSING SEASON?

Kissing season is the time of year between New Year’s Eve, Valentine’s Day and St. Patrick’s Day when we are in the most dreadful part of winter and might be showing more affection around these holidays.

WHY DO YOU SAY WE NEED TO BE MORE VIGILANT THIS TIME OF YEAR WITH PERSON-TO-PERSON CONTACT?

During this time of year, we have suppressed immune systems that are working overtime to protect the body from illness and disease.

WHAT EXACTLY IS SPREADING THROUGH KISSING?

According to a new study published in the journal of “Microbiome” shows that just a 10 second kiss can transfer 80 million bacteria in addition to viruses. Infections such as herpes, mononucleosis, the common cold and flu, gingivitis and cavities can be spread through kissing.

WHAT IS HERPES SIMPLEX 1? HOW MANY PEOPLE HAVE IT? HOW IS IT TRANSMITTED?

Herpes Simplex 1 is an incurable virus that creates painful cold sores in and around the mouth. According to the World Health Organization 2017, An estimated two-thirds of the world population and 70 percent of Americans tare affected, and it can easily be spread through kissing even when the carrier is not experiencing an outbreak.

WHAT ARE THE TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR COLD SORES OR FEVER BLISTERS RESULTING FROM ORAL HERPES? IS THERE A CURE?

Most people do not know that HSV-1 is incredibly common and new treatment options can help manage symptoms. Prescription topical and oral medication can be used in combination with an over-the-counter quick-soothing treatment.

I personally would recommend Aubio Cold Sore Treatment Gel. The formula contains lidocaine and temporarily relieves pain and itching associated with cold sores and fever blisters. Aubio It also contains aloe for moisture.

WHAT IS MONONUCLEOSIS? WHO IS AFFECTED? IS IT RELATED TO ORAL HERPES?

“Mono” is known as the kissing disease, and it is a virus that causes intense fatigue, swollen lymph nodes and sore throat. It can be easily transmitted through kissing and often goes hand in hand with flu-like symptoms. Most often teenagers will get mono, but you can get mono at any age.

WHAT IS THE RECOMMENDED TREATMENT FOR MONO?

The best treatment for mono includes plenty of rest, lots of fluids and good nutrition including supplementing with Vitamin C and D to help boost the immune system,

WHAT ARE SOME MISCONCEPTIONS AND FACTS ABOUT COLD SORES?

There’s a 60% to 90% chance you and your kissing partner has HSV-1 according to the University of Maryland Medical Center

Contrary to popular belief, it is better for a cold sore to have moisturization instead trying to dry it out, which can make the condition worse and increase the likelihood that it will spread

In addition to kissing, cold sores can be spread from sharing drinks, utensils, towels, razors or other personal items.

HOW DO WE FIND OUT MORE?

