The Top 10 BAW News Stories Of 2017

In a year that featured natural disasters of Biblical proportions including wildfires, hurricanes and floods, when President Donald Trump tried to erase everything that President Obama had accomplished, when a Chicago teen’s mysterious death after a hotel ‘kickback’ went viral and when gun violence left over 50 people dead in a mass concert shooting in Las Vegas, turns out BAW readers were concerned most with hair. Yep, a story about science proving that Black women can’t grow long hair was the top read news story of the year.

Here’s the rest of the news that captivated BAW readers in 2017.

Why Black Women Can’t Grow Long Hair

There’s a science to why Black women have challenges growing long locks and this year, the reasons why were revealed. There are obviously exceptions to the rule, but its an interesting view of an issue that vexes most Black women at some point in their lives.

