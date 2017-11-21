CLOSE
‘Queen Sugar’ Star Rutina Wesley Engaged To Girlfriend Chef Shonda

Actress Rutina Wesley, star of OWN’s “Queen Sugar,” announced over the weekend that she and her girlfriend, New Orleans-based culinary guru, Chef Shonda, are now engaged.

The news was delivered in an Instagram gallery tracing the history of their relationship.

The “True Blood” alumna, who currently portrays journalist and activist Nova Bordelon on “Queen Sugar,” began the IG post with an opening slide of, “Overthinking is the biggest cause of our unhappiness. Keep yourself occupied. Keep your mind off things that don’t help you.”

Wesley, 38, then shared snaps of the couple together, including a final shot of what appears to be an engagement ring.

“#AlwaysMORENeverLESSISaidYES,” Wesley wrote, along with series of hashtags, “She feeds my soul, I was looking at her and found my joy, @chef_shonda I love you more than words.”

Over the course of the past month, Wesley has continually posted snaps of Shonda, who she described Nov. 12 as the “sunshine of my life,” seemingly addressing their relationship status.

#FromTheInsideOut You are the sunshine of my life….

A post shared by Rutina Wesley (@rutina_wesley) on

 

Wesley was previously married to actor Jacob Fishel from 2005 to 2013.

Close