‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2, Episode 16: Dreams Deferred

Here we are Sugar babies. We’ve made it through to the end of Queen Sugar’s stellar second season. The conclusion of tonight’s episode ‘Dream Variations’ means that we’re still 6 good months away from the premiere of Power. Damn it!

But on to Queen Sugar. We start off this week with Blue (Ethan Hutchinson) in Aunt Vi’s (Tina Lifford) garden playing with his doll, Kenya. As is the case with most children, he knows something’s wrong in the family and that it has to do with his mother. But no one has talked to him about it.

His mother, Darla (Bianca Lawson) is at her home hoping to get in to pick up a few things. Nova, (Rutina Wesley) however is also there, with a farmer, both of them talking to a reporter trying to salvage the harvest for the Queen Sugar mill.

When Nova sees Darla, she stops her at the door. She’s not coming in without Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) there. The Bordelons have closed ranks on Ms. Darla. While that’s gratifying for Ralph Angel, it’s pretty sad to see how Darla’s telling the truth has set her outside the family. She drives over to Aunt Vi’s and sees her, Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) and Blue together. She sits in her car and cries and screams, then drives off.

Finally, somebody has some good news. Hollywood gets a phone call from his lawyer. They’ve settled with the workers on the rig explosion. And they’ve settled big. Hollywood has what he needs and now that’s he’s solvent, he wants to get married. Where oh where are the loving, sincere brothers out here like this dude? Aunt Vi says Yes. These two are so sweet together.

