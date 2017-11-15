Here we are Sugar babies. We’ve made it through to the end of Queen Sugar’s stellar second season. The conclusion of tonight’s episode ‘Dream Variations’ means that we’re still 6 good months away from the premiere of Power. Damn it!
But on to Queen Sugar. We start off this week with Blue (Ethan Hutchinson) in Aunt Vi’s (Tina Lifford) garden playing with his doll, Kenya. As is the case with most children, he knows something’s wrong in the family and that it has to do with his mother. But no one has talked to him about it.
His mother, Darla (Bianca Lawson) is at her home hoping to get in to pick up a few things. Nova, (Rutina Wesley) however is also there, with a farmer, both of them talking to a reporter trying to salvage the harvest for the Queen Sugar mill.
When Nova sees Darla, she stops her at the door. She’s not coming in without Ralph Angel (Kofi Siriboe) there. The Bordelons have closed ranks on Ms. Darla. While that’s gratifying for Ralph Angel, it’s pretty sad to see how Darla’s telling the truth has set her outside the family. She drives over to Aunt Vi’s and sees her, Hollywood (Omar Dorsey) and Blue together. She sits in her car and cries and screams, then drives off.
Finally, somebody has some good news. Hollywood gets a phone call from his lawyer. They’ve settled with the workers on the rig explosion. And they’ve settled big. Hollywood has what he needs and now that’s he’s solvent, he wants to get married. Where oh where are the loving, sincere brothers out here like this dude? Aunt Vi says Yes. These two are so sweet together.
9 thoughts on “‘Queen Sugar’ Season 2, Episode 16: Dreams Deferred”
What, NOBODY has the sense to tell Ralph Angel he’s being an ass about Blue?! “Father,” means exactly that – he’s the boy’s father, now can he get over his non-stop WHINING about his poor lot in life and take responsibility? He is one self-entitled MF – without his sisters he wouldn’t even have that farm! Tina Lifford rocks!
I loved the show can’t wait for next season
I love the show, but I have to say, I was thoroughly disappointed in the S2 finale. I was hoping for some jaw-dropping explosive ending. So what a let down. What they should do, is get with the writers of GoT because every episode has an “I can’t wait to see what happens next” ending.
Fortunately, I love the Borderlows, so I will be back for S3/E1.
Great show, always in tears. I want to see their hard work pay off, some happy endings. It seems as it sometimes they can’t get out of their own way, however, love that God is in the forefront.
The cast is awesome and the finale was everything I’d hope for, I’m not sure i want to see the sisters go at it over a man, some lines should not be crossed and its such a good show that to me would spoil it, it’s not a soap opera, this is real ish….. I would love to see forgiveness for Ralph Angel and Darla and how they get there and I would love to see a new love interest for Nova, but not Remy, he needs to find his own woman, also I love the story line between Hollywood and Aunt Vi. Keep doing your thing Ava its’ awesome to watch a show, showing family drama but love. we may fight bight we always stick together!
Tru-dat! No Nova and Remy, that would be bogus. However, before Nova finds a new love interest, she needs to clearly define her objectives in a partner. She is all over the place with mates. She has to really discover who she is before she can be in a successful relationship.
Why did RA ask for a DNA test?
I was wondering the same thing.
Right! That should have been the cliff-hanger. This show is written by women and it surprised me that a DNA test was not mentioned once.
I’m not sure what is going on with RA, but I think he really doesn’t want to know the truth, HE CAN’T HANDLE THE TRUTH, this boy cries on every episode lol. It would kill him if Blue wasn’t his bio son.