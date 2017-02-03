#BlackGirlMagic: Civil Rights Icon Dorothy Height Honored With Forever Stamp

To kick off Black history Month, the United States Postal Service added civil rights activist Dorothy Height to its Black Heritage Series on the Forever Stamp, NBC News reported. Height is the 40th person added to the series which features other pioneers including Harriet Tubman, W.E.B. Du Bois, Thurgood Marshall, and Martin Luther King, Jr.

Height, who has been called the “godmother of civil rights” by former President Obama, is also the 15th woman to be added to the series. The stamp that shows Height smiling, dressed in all purple, including her pearls, was created by art director Derry Noyes.

On Wednesday at an event honoring Height, Congressman John Lewis said that the stamp is a well-deserved recognition.

“She was a mover and a shaker. She didn’t take no for an answer. She was always on point. She was insistent and persistent,” Lewis said. “She stood for the timeless values that make this country great. Equality, justice and liberty.”

In addition, Ronald Stroman, deputy postmaster general and chief government relations officer, said that it was an honor to celebrate Height in this way.

“The Postal Service is proud to honor civil rights icon Dorothy Height, an American treasure, whose illustrious career spanned almost a century,” he said.

“The Dorothy Height Forever stamp will serve as a lasting tribute to her life and legacy of seeking equality and justice for all Americans, regardless of ethnicity, gender or race,” Stroman concluded.

Height who was born in Richmond, Virginia, was a major player in the March on Washington. In 1963, she worked closely with Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. organizing the march. In 1994, she was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom and in 2004, she was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal, NBC noted.

Height died in 2010 at the age of 98.

Evening Minute: Civil Rights Icon Dorothy Height Honored With Forever Stamp was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

