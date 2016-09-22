A Charlotte, North Carolina, man succumbed to gunshot wounds after he was struck on Wednesday night during protests against the shooting death of Keith Lamont Scott, WCNC reports.

The man was hit by another civilian around 8:30 p.m, the report states. He was taken to a local hospital and placed on life support in critical condition.

Police Chief Kerr Putney prematurely declared the man’s death Wednesday night, but later corrected the statement early Thursday morning. The city also corrected the news on their Twitter account.

Charlotte has experienced a state of unrest since the shooting made national headlines on Tuesday afternoon. According to police, 44 people were arrested, while nine civilians and five cops were injured during the second night of protests on Wednesday.

SOURCE: WCNC | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

SEE ALSO:

Charlotte Police & Keith Lamont Scott’s Family Differ On Chain Of Events

Charlotte Chief Refuses To Release Shooting Video Amid Family’s Claim Victim Was Unarmed

Man Shot During Charlotte Protests Has Died was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Black America Web: