Little Known Black History Fact: Lakatriona Brunson

Lakatriona Brunson made history by being named the first female football head coach in Florida history. Brunson, who will lead the Miami Jackson Senior High Generals in 2016, will also be joined by 2 Live Crew founder, Luther “Luke” Campbell who was hired as the team’s defensive coordinator.

Along with being a physical education teacher at Miami Jackson, Brunson also found fame as reality television series star. Known as “Bernice” on the TruTV series, South Beach Tow, she works as a driver and manager for the Tremont Towing Company.

While the hiring of Brunson and Campbell came with the expected media frenzy because of their celebrity, the pair take sports and academics seriously. In fact, Campbell has amassed a reputation as one of the best defensive football minds in the state after coaching a series of teams. Campbell was up for consideration for the head job, but state law requires that a head coach must also be a teacher.

Brunson isn’t new to sports. She was an exceptional student-athlete in high school and college, starring at Miami Northwestern High School in the discus and shot put track and field events. She also played basketball for the school, and then for Tennessee State University while earning her degree in physical education/fitness.

Campbell has coached some of the top defensive units in Miami-Dade County, including Brunson’s high school alma mater. The Generals went 3-6 in 2015 under outgoing coach and former NFL and University of Miami player, Earl Little. The previous year, the squad did make the playoffs and Brunson promises to get her team back to their winning ways.

