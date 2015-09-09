Halle Berry ‘Heartsick’ Over Losing Aretha Franklin Role?

The National Enquirer swears Halle Berry is “fuming” over being passed over for the Aretha Franklin biopic, despite conflicting reports that the actress actually turned down the role.

Early on in the process, Franklin famously wanted Berry to play her on the big screen, even gushing to Wendy Williams, “Halle Berry is my pick.”

But our spies say that Berry declined the offer a while back, which made room for Jennifer Hudson to be seriously considered. J-Hud is reportedly ready to sign on, with the film now being fast-tracked by the producers of “Straight Outta Compton.”

But, the Enquirer is quoting an insider that claims Halle is “heartsick” that she was “passed over.”

The National Enquirer swears Halle Berry is “fuming” over being passed over for the Aretha Franklin biopic, despite conflicting reports that the actress actually turned down the role.

Early on in the process, Franklin famously wanted Berry to play her on the big screen, even gushing to Wendy Williams, “Halle Berry is my pick.”

But our spies say that Berry declined the offer a while back, which made room for Jennifer Hudson to be seriously considered. J-Hud is reportedly ready to sign on, with the film now being fast-tracked by the producers of “Straight Outta Compton.”

But, the Enquirer is quoting an insider that claims Halle is “heartsick” that she was “passed over.”

Do you think Halle is bothered?

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: PR Photos)