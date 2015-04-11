Solange’s Friend & Business Partner Stabbed 10 Times

Solange‘s friend and business partner Armina Mussa, 24, is in critical condition after being stabbed 10 times outside her New Orleans home Wednesday night. Suspect Arronesia Christophe, 26, was arrested on attempted second-degree murder after police say she stabbed Mussa. Christophe told New Orleans Police Officer Dominique Dejernette she acted in self-defense after Mussa attacked her.

According to reports, Christophe stabbed Mussa, who is her friends ex-girlfriend, outside the victims home on the 2200 block of N. Derbigny Street. Christophe reportedly arrived outside the home around 6:45 p.m. Reports claim Mussa yelled at her to leave. Christophe allegedly asked, “We’re just friends, why do I have to leave?” after which, she grabbed a folding knife from her car and instructed Mussa to “get back.” Christophe claims Mussa punched her and attempted to drag her to the ground by her hair. Then she reportedly swung the knife. Christophe claims she didn’t know she stabbed Mussa, because the victim continued to punch her harder, the police report states.

Christophe claims she stopped when she heard Mussa say, “you stabbed me.” Christophe waited on the scene and remained on the phone with a 911 dispatcher until the police arrived. A NOPD sergeant described Mussa’s wounds as “potentially fatal.” She has reportedly undergone numerous surgeries.

Mussa serves as the project director for Solange’s Saint Heron brand and is co-owner of the French Quarter boutique, Exodus Goods. Christophe, who is being held on $500,000 bail, is an “Executive Team Lead” at Target.

Solange, who was in LA at the time, rushed to her friends side. She attended a hearing for Christophe in magistrate Judge Harry Cantrell’s courtroom shortly before 3 p.m, reports NOLA.com. Sources say Solange appeared very concerned for her best friend.

Our prayers go out to the victim and her family.

