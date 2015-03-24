DL Hughley Show Trending
Tyrese Makes Shocking Confession About A Comment Tank Made About Him [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

We got the chance to get to know a little more about Tyrese while he co-hosted the “The D.L. Hughley Show.” He actually kept it 100 and made a shocking confession about a comment his group mate, Tank made while he was on the show. Listen to the audio player to hear what Tyrese revealed that will have you busting out laughing. In addition, hear him answer some crazy questions and find out what he said about Corrine “Superhead” Stephens in this exclusive interview!

Listen to the “The D.L. Hughley Show” LIVE weekdays 3-7 p.m. EST!

