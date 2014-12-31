CLOSE
NAACP Image Awards: Fashion Do’s, Don’ts & How To Get A Red Carpet Photo [VIDEO]

As we countdown to the NAACP Image AwardsRoland Martin talked with comedians Chris Spencer, Buddy Lewis and author Fonzworth Bentley about the fashion do’s and don’ts of the NAACP Image Awards red carpet event.

Martin joked with Lewis about getting his picture taken on the NAACP Image Awards red carpet, shared a few of his strategies on getting noticed and even guaranteed he would get Lewis on the red carpet for a photo.

“I get my photo taken. The ascot ALWAYS works,” proclaimed Martin.

Check out Martin, Chris Spencer, Fonzworth Bentley and Buddy Lewis chop it up in the video clip above.

 

