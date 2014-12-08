Roland Martin & Midwin Charles Asks If LAPD Has Case Against Bill Cosby After 40 Years?

PLAY AUDIO

Roland Martin talks to legal analyst Midwin Charles about the rape allegations against Bill Cosby from a woman that claims she was 15 years old.

“It’s going to be very difficult for anyone trying to piece together this case. When you’re a minor, they recognize that because of the psycho trauma, they suppress it, so usually the statute of limitations starts ticking as soon as they remember. California is one of those states,” Charles said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview!

Also On Black America Web: