Roland Martin talks to legal analyst Midwin Charles about the rape allegations against Bill Cosby from a woman that claims she was 15 years old.
“It’s going to be very difficult for anyone trying to piece together this case. When you’re a minor, they recognize that because of the psycho trauma, they suppress it, so usually the statute of limitations starts ticking as soon as they remember. California is one of those states,” Charles said.
2 thoughts on “Roland Martin & Midwin Charles Asks If LAPD Has Case Against Bill Cosby After 40 Years?”
If 100 people point at you and accuse you of something, that does NOT make you guilty! NOT GUILTY until proven otherwise. And why would they all wait 20+ years to speak up? Some even went with their alleged abuser twice. Pretty hard to prove at this point. It is nothing more than destroying Cosby’s legacy and reputation. However–only he, his accusers, and GOD know the truth. God help him if he lived a double life all of these years.
Again, I say, whatever woman, rather black or white, blue or green have a social relationship with a married man is a complete whore. A Shut!!!. Period. nothing more need to be said.