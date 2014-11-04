REAL FATHERS REAL MEN: James Worley

PLAY AUDIO

11/04/14 –

Dear Tom,

I am honored and blessed to say James Worley is my father! My dad has always been a provider. He works long hours to provide for our family of four. When he gets off work, he then goes and restores old houses that he rents out for low prices to help people who are down on their luck. Sometimes, he does not even charge them rent until they are back on their feet. On top of this, my mother had breast cancer. My dad went above and beyond to make all her chemo and radiation appointments while paying for whatever medicine or treatment she needs. Did I mention he is also paying for my tuition at East Carolina University too? I absolutely love and adore my father. He is the man who keeps on giving, although he often gets nothing in return.

That is why I want my father to be selected to win. I want to be able to give back to the man who gives his all to help everyone around him. When I heard of this contest, i could not think of anyone who is more deserving. A real man and a real father help those around him, uplift his community, and support his family. A real man and real father is James Worley.

