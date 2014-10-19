Conscious Consumers are responsible shoppers, willing to research the companies that they do business with, understand their influence and are willing to be a social change agent to better their communities.
Savvy and sophisticated African-Americans are a powerful economic force representing a whopping $1.1 Trillion buying power in the U.S. Black consumers have unique purchasing behaviors and viewing patterns that represent a diverse African-American population. Understanding what Black consumers watch, buy and listen to will help companies understand future trends for products and services. Nielsen encourages you to become more aware of your consumer power.
Learn more about Nielsen and visit www.nielsen.com/africanamericans
In the Consumer Corner section, download Nielsen’s latest report on African-American consumers. POWERFUL. GROWING. INFLUENTIAL. The African-American Consumer 2014 Report
2 thoughts on “Are You a Conscious Consumer? [VIDEO]”
As soon as I’m finished paying off a bank credit card, I plan to divest myself from Wells Fargo bank.
WF was involved in the “predatory lending” and referred to Black folks as “mudpeople.”
I can’t continue to do business with a company that has a blatant disrespect for me!!!